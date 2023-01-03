Lamar Odom reveals how a brothel owner tried to kill him with drugs

On the Fox programme, TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs, and Kardashians, Lamar revealed some shocking discoveries. He claimed a brothel owner had tried to murder him, which caused him to take an almost deadly overdose, according to Fox News.
Lamar shared that a brothel owner in Nevada overdosed on him and he woke up three days later in a coma despite his decision not to use any illegal substances that night.
Lamar said, "I would remember if I did cocaine that night. He tried to kill me. I don’t know. This is only what I could tell you. I went there, I didn’t do drugs that night. I wound up with drugs in my system."
Lamar shared that he went through 12 strokes and six heart attacks after landing in a coma because of his visit to that brothel.
Lamar made revelations about his drug abuse and his relationship with Khloe Kardashian on Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians.
