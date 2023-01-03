Janet Jackson all set to ‘implement’ #MeToo checks for Together Again musical tour

Janet Jackson has recently decided to carry out #MeToo checks on her next musical tour.



According to The Sun, the pop icon is all set to hit the road this year for Together Again US tour, which will begin in April and endorsed by Ludacris across all 33 dates.

The outlet reported that 56-year-old musician will “follow the footsteps” of her fellow singer Beyonce by screening her staff ensuring they have “no history of sexual abuse” prior to her tour in four years.

A source close to Janet told outlet, “Janet is taking a leaf out of Beyonce’s book and is implementing #MeToo checks as she prepares for her Together Again tour.”

“The checks will see everyone from her dancers and band-mates to crew and general staff vetted to ensure they don’t have a history of abuse,” explained the source.

The source continued that this move “will be an expensive one for Janet, but she is prepared to prioritise profits for the sake of creating a safe work environment for such a massive event”.



“She also wants a completely non-toxic working environment for all her staff and by implementing these early checks she is eradicating the risk,” stated the source

The source disclosed that her upcoming tour “is expected to generate over $70 million”, which is why she doesn’t want to take risks.

“Janet is determined everyone working on the tour can be completely comfortable and that they are in a safe environment,” added the source.