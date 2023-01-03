 
close
Tuesday January 03, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

King Charles III ‘recognises’ Kate Middleton as ‘huge asset’ for Royal Family

King Charles III is ‘very lucky’ to have Kate Middleton as part of the family, said an expert

By Web Desk
January 03, 2023
King Charles III ‘recognises’ Kate Middleton as ‘huge asset’ for Royal Family
King Charles III ‘recognises’ Kate Middleton as ‘huge asset’ for Royal Family

Kate Middleton was recently praised by a royal expert who thinks that the Princess of Wales is a “huge asset” for the Royal Family.

During her conversation with OK!, royal author Katie Nicholl said: “She has a close relationship with her father-in-law,” Katie observes.

“There is a huge amount of warmth between them and mutual respect and I know that Charles feels very lucky to have Kate as part of the family,” she said.

Kate is said to be hoping for 2023 to be a great year where she can make her role while Charles has got back.

“He absolutely recognises and appreciates what she brings. She is a huge asset and no one sees that more than the King. It’s a period when there’s been a lot of flux and transition for the royal family and I think promoting that image of continuity and stability is going to be the focus for this year,” Katie said.