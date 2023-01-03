King Charles III ‘recognises’ Kate Middleton as ‘huge asset’ for Royal Family

Kate Middleton was recently praised by a royal expert who thinks that the Princess of Wales is a “huge asset” for the Royal Family.

During her conversation with OK!, royal author Katie Nicholl said: “She has a close relationship with her father-in-law,” Katie observes.

“There is a huge amount of warmth between them and mutual respect and I know that Charles feels very lucky to have Kate as part of the family,” she said.

Kate is said to be hoping for 2023 to be a great year where she can make her role while Charles has got back.

“He absolutely recognises and appreciates what she brings. She is a huge asset and no one sees that more than the King. It’s a period when there’s been a lot of flux and transition for the royal family and I think promoting that image of continuity and stability is going to be the focus for this year,” Katie said.