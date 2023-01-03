Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to get married in February: reports

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai for fraternity friends

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra to get married in the February's first week, reports.

The sources have revealed some inside details of the wedding ceremony. They revealed that the couple is aiming to host a grand Punjabi wedding with band-bajaa and other ceremonies.

As per the sources, Sid’s parents want to host a lavish wedding having elaborated ceremonies. The ceremonies will be held in two days. Later on, an elaborated wedding reception will be hosted by the families in Mumbai for the film fraternity.

The sources exclaimed: “There will be sangeet and haldi on the same day and the next day is pheras. A lot of their common friends and family members have already started shopping for marigold and yellow-themed outfits for the haldi. Kiara was also heard discussing a sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the New Year's. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them, Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet playlist.”

The guest list includes close family and friends including Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Ashvini Yardi and others. The families are in contact with a big wedding planner agency to capture special moments of the wedding, reports IndiaToday.