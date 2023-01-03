Netflix ‘1899’ will not be renewed for a second season

Netflix's mystery thriller series 1899 will not be returning for a second season as the streaming giant cancels the series after airing its first season back on November 17, 2022.

Announcing the cancelation was the show's co-creator duo Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar in a joint statement posted to the latter's Instagram on Monday, January 2nd, 2023.

“With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” the statement read. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That's Life.”

They continued, “We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget.”

Friese and bo Odar served as co-showrunners and executive producers. Friese served as writer and bo Odar directed.

Set in the year 1899, just at the turn of the new century, the series followed a group of European migrants travelling from London on a steamship named Kerberos to start new lives in New York City. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board, will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.