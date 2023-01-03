Shows creators demand more revenue from Netflix after ads appear

Netflix shows creators are demanding more revenue from the streaming giant after its launched ad-supported service in November 2022.
The head of the United Talent Agency, Jeremy Zimmer called Netflix's ad-supported service a ‘Game changer’, as per Financial Times.
Zimmer said that "A show that does well will get more advertisers and more revenue will flow to Netflix. Therefore, our clients who created that show should be compensated for that additional revenue.”
He further said that Netflix ad supportive service has “changed all the rules [by saying] it’s no longer an ad-free environment. There’s a different revenue stream coming in that they had said wasn’t going to be there.”
Zimmer further said that when creators launch new programs on Netflix, "They will want to build in opportunities to get compensated for shows that are successful and are deemed successful by advertisers and audiences."
Netflix introduced a new ad-supported service after the streaming platform faced a serious headwind of slower subscription growth.
