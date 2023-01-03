Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate with Guru Randhawa for his song 'Moon Rise'

'Moon Rise' is set to release on January 10

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa are collaborating together for his song Moon Rise; the song is set to release on January 10.

Both of them dropped the poster of the upcoming song where they can be seen touting a romantic pose. The poster revealed the release date of the song. The caption read: “Super excited to bring to you #Moonrise from #ManOfTheMoon. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. Stay tuned.”



Last year, the audio version of Guru’s song has been released. Now, he is officially bringing the music video of Moon Rise. The poster already shows that song is going to be a hit as the chemistry they can be seen sharing by just looking at the poster gives an electrifying vibe. The song is a guaranteed treat for both Gill and Randhawa’s fans.



A few days back, Shehnaaz posted a video from behind the scenes of the song. The two seem to enjoy together while shooting for the much-awaited song.

As per News18, Shehnaaz Gill last collaborated with rapper MC Square for his song Ghani Sayaani. Moreover, she is also gearing up to make her acting debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.