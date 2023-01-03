BTS J-Hope makes generous donation of 5M Won to his hometown

The singer and rapper J-Hope has made a generous donation to his hometown.
On January 2, Soompi reported that BTS member J-Hope had participated in the Home Town Donation Campaign and donated 5 million won to the Bukgu district of Gwanju.
The city shared that "J-Hope, who is currently in the United States, has expressed his intention to donate 5 million won [approximately $3,900] through his father. Once J-Hope returns to Korea, he will send his donation by internet to his hometown of Bukgu."
The Bukgu office manage, Moon In said that "We will prepare thoroughly so that the three-in-one hometown love donation project, that contributes to the vitalization of the local economy, is used for the development of Bukgu, to respond to local population decline, and to secure local financial resources. I anticipate that J-Hope’s intention to donate will also have a great impact on the settlement of the system."
In addition, J-Hope returned to Korea from the United States on December 2, 2023, following his New Year performance in Times Square, NYC.
