'America’s Got Talent' Judge Heidi Klum drops video of herself sledding

Heidi Klum posted a video of herself enjoying her time sledding with husband Tom Kaulitz.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 49, turned to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of herself sledding.



“Let’s [sic] go 2023,” she captioned the video. In another post, Klum is seen walking atop a mountain. “Breathing in the new year,” she wrote.

In the video Klum can be seen wearing a white helmet to protect herself, dressed in white jacket and a knitted grey winter cap.

Previously on new year's eve Klum also shared a photo with her husband while enjoying some time in a hot tub.

“YES,” Klum captioned the picture of herself and Kaulitz.

Amid her New Year celebratory posts, Klum noted that 'America’s Got Talent: All-Stars' is ready to hit the screen on Monday.

Earlier this year, while speaking to Fox News about her time as a judge on America’s Got Talent and reflecting on how her judging style has changed since she first started on the show.

“For me being there, I want to have fun. I want to have fun, I want to be entertained, I want to be blown away, but I want to have a good time. I want good vibes from the people,” Klum said.