Robbie Williams spills about his daughter’s diagnosis with the learning condition: Deets inside

Robbie Williams has recently opened up about his eldest daughter Teddy having “dyslexia” just like him.



In a latest interview with Galore magazine, the Angels hit-maker revealed, “My older daughter suffers from dyslexia, just like me.”

In 2020, Robbie shared that he’d suffered from dyslexic condition and now his 10-year-old daughter has also been diagnosed with the same condition.

In this condition, the individual has learning difficulty, “which causes sufferers to frequently spell and read words wrong, and it usually runs in families”.

Robbie continued, “When I was growing up in Stoke-on-Trent in the Eighties, however, dyslexia was still a completely unknown diagnosis.”

He told magazine, “I have to explain to my daughter what dyslexia is, what it means for people, how to deal with it. And that if you suffer from it, you're not automatically stupid.”

Robbie also mentioned that her daughter was abandoned by her friend after her diagnosis.

“Teddy was devastated, completely desperate. I tried to make it clear to her that sometimes you just have to let other people go, that you should let them go – but without sacrificing your own self-esteem in the process,” explained Robbie.

“This girl did not serve her love and friendship. Again, as I said, I speak from experience,” he added.