Megan Fox steps outside in style after 'seeking girlfriend' Instagram post

Megan Fox turned heads as she stepped outside in style alongside her three children on New Year's Day as she and her brood did some food shopping in LA.
The actress, 36, had Noah, ten, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, six, in tow for the local outing.
It comes days after the bombshell appeared on Instagram with a cheeky post stating she's 'currently seeking a girlfriend.'
The Jennifer's Body star was dressed warm in black pants and towering black platform shoes.
Over the weekend Fox caused a stir as she casually dropped in on Instagram with a provoking post.
She sat in a luxury car as she rocked a plunging purple top revealing her busty cleavage.
In the caption, she curiously wrote, 'Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs.'
Kody Brown reveals things were not working out between him and Janelle.
Kody Brown reveals Christine Brown was royalty in his church
Foo Fighters address their future as a band without Taylor Hawkins
Andy Cohen took non-alcoholic shots with Anderson Cooper
BTS J-hope celebrates New Year in Times Square with a smashing performance
'Alice in Borderland' season 1 premiered on 10, Dec, 2020