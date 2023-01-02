Alia Bhatt gets featured in Forbes India #Showstoppers edition

Alia Bhatt never cease to amaze. From Student of the Year’s Shanaya to Gangubai Kathiawadi, she has come a long way. Her films serve a purpose and she speaks through her acting. To pay tribute to the glorious mess she is, Forbes India has featured her as a cover person for their #Showstopper edition.
2022 is a year of significance for Alia. She embraced her art in every possible way by choosing to experiment with her career. She got married to Ranbir Kapoor and got blessed with a baby girl. The story doesn’t end here, her film Brahmastra was also a hit at the box-office and fans are expecting nothing less than best from her in 2023.
On New Year Eve, she shared pictures of a house party with intimate friends and family. Unlike the glittery industry she is an integral part of, she chose to keep it rather simple. She wore Pjs and posed for pictures.
She will be seen in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot next. This will be her Hollywood debut.
