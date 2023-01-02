Luke Evans comments on whether only gay actors should play gay characters

Luke Evans stated that he did not think an actor's sexual orientation should correspond to the role they are portraying. According to People, he continued by saying that if homosexual actors were only allowed to play gay characters, he would not have had a career.



Luke added that it's important for the right person to get the role rather than the person with matching sexuality getting the role. Luke also addressed Russell T. Davies' views that only gay actors should be allowed to play gay roles.

Disagreeing with Davies's views, Luke said, "But from my perspective: firstly, I wouldn't have had a career if gay people played gay roles and straight people played straight roles."

He further added, "I'd have played two roles out of the 36 projects I've worked on, or whatever [the number] is."

Luke Evans is currently in a relationship with Fran Tomas and he spent most of the year with his boyfriend as the two visited Japan earlier in December and they also travelled to Spain for a wedding.