'Alice in Borderland' smashes records, becomes top Japanese show

Netflix‘s Alice In Borderland season 2 has become the streaming’s most-watched Japanese series in mere four days after its premiere.

As per NME, season two has netted 61.2 million viewing hours over its premiere weekend from December 19 to 25, making it to the top of the Global Non-English TV list.

The new record beat Squid Game’s 63 million viewing hours in its first week in the Global Top 10 list.

The show focuses on a group of friends ferried to a parallel dimension called the Borderlands. To save one life, they must contest a string of deadly games that puts their friendships to the test.

The protagonists directed by Shinsuke Sato and starring Nijiro Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, Aya Asahina, and Yutaro Watanabe.