BTS J-hope's reaction to Liza Koshy's out of the blue comment on New Year eve goes viral

BTS J-hope's hilarious reaction to Liza Koshy's thirsty comment at Dick Clark’s New Years’ Rockin’ Eve, is gaining attention on social media for all the right reasons.

On December 31, J-hope performed at the Dick Clark’s New Years’ Rockin’ Eve in Times Square New York, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy.

According to Koreaboo, Jack in the Box singer captured the attentions of fans globally with his impressive performance but that wasn't what got him go viral.

During the show, host Liza Koshy was standing with J-Hope and fellow artist Jax getting ready for a huge event to welcome in 2023.

While speaking, Liza Koshy's attention turned toward J-Hope, adding, "Speaking of someone that everyone wants to kiss."

As per the outlet, after Liza's introduction, J-Hope’s reaction changed instantly into something that seemed confused, disgusted, and everything in between.

The camera quickly panned to shots of the crowd as the host asked J-Hope about the atmosphere. J-hope seemed to be enjoying himself so he didn't take Liza's comment seriously.



