Prince Harry to lash out at Kate Middleton in 'Spare' despite earlier bond

file footage

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare will include explosive claims against Kate Middleton despite the two’s bond in previous years, sources told The Sunday Times.



The Duke of Sussex is gearing up for the release of his tell-all book on January 10, which interestingly comes just a day after Kate’s milestone 40th birthday, and sources are suggesting that while Harry may spare his father King Charles, Kate and Prince William will bear the most brunt.

“Kate will get a bit of a broadside,” a source reportedly revealed, also sharing that Prince Harry’s latest claims are sure to leave the Princess of Wales even more hurt than she already has been from his Netflix docuseries.

The insider maintained that while it isn’t clear what Kate could be criticised for next by Prince Harry, the ‘overall impression’ is that Prince Harry will project his own hurt into his revelations in the book.

“The overall impression is that this is a man who has never recovered from the trauma of his mother dying so young, and then along comes Meghan, and he projects onto her a parallel with Diana,” the source stated.