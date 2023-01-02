Akshay Kumar calls marriage ‘maut ka kuan’: WATCH

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna watch circus together

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are married for more than a decade now. They have been one of the oldest couples of B-Town and they have always been in the list of favorites of their audiences. The couple recently went to watch a circus where they saw ‘Maut ka Kuan’ together.





As they watch it together, Twinkle asks him ‘What is this called’ to which Akshay replies, ‘Maut ka Kuan’. Later Akshay shared the video with a caption, "Got my family to watch the good old circus yesterday. Wife asked me what this act is called. I wish I could say ‘marriage’ #MautKaKuan."

Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001. Earlier last week, on Twinkle’s birthday, Akshay penned down a note for his wife. He shared a video where Twinkle can be seen singing and dancing, with a caption, "While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I'm glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing And Happy birthday Tina."