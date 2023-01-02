Prince Harry always ‘suspected classic internal politics’ where Prince William was involved

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly had his suspicions about brewing ‘classic internal politics’ from the very start.



This accusation has been issued by royal author and commentator Andrew Morton.

In his interview with Express UK he claimed, “This sense that, despite their international popularity, they were low down the royal totem pole was confirmed when Harry arranged to meet the Queen for a grandson-to-grandmother chat in early January.”



“At the last minute, the meeting was postponed. Harry suspected classic internal politics,” but “his family was concerned that anything the Queen agreed during informal conversations would be used by Harry as a negotiating tactic.”