Jeremy Renner ‘survives’ horrifying snow plowing accident: Deets inside

Jeremy Renner ‘survives’ horrifying snowplowing accident: Deets inside

Marvel star Jeremy Renner has recently been hospitalised after getting into a snow plow accident on Sunday, reveals media report.

A spokesperson for the Hawkeye actor told The Hollywood Reporter, “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today.”

The actor’s rep further said, “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”

According to the public information officer Kristin Vietti, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office near Reno, Nevada, was called to Renner’s residence in the area of Mt. Rose Highway on weekend’s morning.

Kristin shared, “Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.”

“Mr. Renner was the only involved party,” added Kristin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jeremy can be seen as Mike McLusky in Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown.