Nick Cannon done ‘single-handedly repopulating the Earth’ after 12 kids?

Nick Cannon finally addresses whether he’s done “single-handedly repopulating the Earth” with his brood of 12 kids.
The question arose during Cannon’s interview with Andy Cohen.
\His admissions were made live, during CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" broadcast.
There, Cannon admitted, “I don't have a plan” for what to do because, “Honestly, it's really just so much joy and elation that I have for the family that I have and I embrace it and I love it, but I don't have a plan.”
“That should have been clear from the jump,” he also added before signing off.
