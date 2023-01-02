Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of the National Security Committe in Islamabad on December 30, 2022. — Courtesy Press Information Department

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be chairing a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting today (Monday) with important decisions expected to be made on the proposals considered at the NSC moot last week.

Civil and military officials will attend the meeting chaired by the prime minister. The participants will discuss matters related to national security and the economy.



On December 30, the NSC vowed to respond firmly to resurgent terrorism in the country and declared militants "enemies of Pakistan".

According to sources, the NSC will approve clear guidelines on the country's economy and security, while the meeting will also approve decisive actions against terrorists.

Sources said that important decisions are expected on the proposals that came under consideration in the meeting held on Friday.

Last NSC meeting



During Friday's NSC moot, the committee had resolved to speed up operations against terrorists in the wake of rising insurgency in the country.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office had said the NSC's participants expressed an unequivocal opinion that Pakistan's national interests will not be compromised and no one will be allowed to harm national security.

The PM had chaired the NSC meeting, which was attended by services chiefs, intelligence heads, and federal ministers, the statement had mentioned.

The meetings come after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) announced an end to the ceasefire with Islamabad and ramped up attacks on security forces, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

During Friday's meeting, the participants took into stock the country's economic and security situation, the statement said.

Government and state institutions resolved that Pakistan's fundamental interests for existence, security and progress will be well-protected with bravery and lasting strategy. “Unequivocal opinion was expressed to defend the country’s national interests and not allow anyone to undermine the key concept of national security.”

Participants of the meeting also paid tribute to the great sacrifices of martyrs and extended their condolences towards their families.

It was determined in the meeting that terrorists are Pakistan’s enemies and the entire nation is united on the single narrative of standing against terrorism.

“Those challenging the writ of the state will get a full force response,” the statement read.

Terror strikes back

For the past few weeks, Pakistan has witnessed a fresh wave of terrorism with the most recent spate of terror attacks carried out in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Last week, the Pakistan Army's top brass resolved to uproot terrorism "without any distinction" as the country battles a fresh wave of insurgency, which has left many soldiers martyred and several others injured.

PM Shehbaz, too, had reiterated his resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism by using all available resources.

The premier had said he would take all possible steps to control terrorism in all its forms in the country.

In seven separate blasts across districts in Pakistan's southwestern province, five soldiers were martyred and more than a dozen others were injured.

Earlier this month, militants also took over a compound of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in KP's Bannu. It was cleared by the Pakistan Army soldiers three days later. However, four soldiers embraced martyrdom and 10 sustained injuries.