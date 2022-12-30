PM Shehbaz heading NSC meeting on rise in terrorism

A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in the wake of rising terrorist activities in the country is underway under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The defence, interior, foreign and finance ministers and tri-services chiefs and other military leaders are attending the NSC meeting taking place at PM House.
Matters related to security in Pakistan are under discussion.
Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum will brief the meeting on the recent terror wave in Pakistan and the Pak-Afghan border situation, while an integrated strategy against terrorism is expected to be formulated, The News had reported.
A day earlier, meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir had called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House and briefed him on professional as well as national security matters, a statement issued by the PM's media wing had stated.
The prime minister had also paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the recent terror incidents across Pakistan.
