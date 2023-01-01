Nick Cannon reveals whether he planned for his 12 children or not

Host Andy Cohen questioned Nick Cannon about getting a vasectomy and whether he had any plans to have children. Nick Cannon responded to the queries, according to Fox News.



Nick said that he never had a plan about having children or the number of children he was going to have. He refused to comment on getting a vasectomy now that he is the father of 12 children. He said that it is his body and it will be his choice.

Nick said, "Honestly, it's really just so much joy and elation that I have for the family that I have and I embrace it and I love it, but I don't have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump."

He further added about getting a vasectomy, "Is that what you want me to get? This is my body, my choice!"

Nick Cannon welcomed his 12th child on December 14 who marked his fifth child in 2022 only.