King Charles issued fresh warning over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles has been warned for more fire from his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle in the future.
According to the Daily Star, royal expert Daniela Elser has warned the King to expect more from California-based royal couple in the future after their Netflix series and Harry’s memoir Spare.
Daniela warned the monarch that Harry and Meghan look set to continue revealing more about the King and the royal family.
She said, “There is also the fact that the Sussexes’ money-making ventures have largely hinged, thus far, on their willingness to liberally dish the royal dirt, and it’s hard to see this changing.
"All of this essentially translates to Charles taking even more fire from his son and daughter-in-law in the future, and yet he is largely hamstrung as to how to respond. If he publicly pushes back, it just gives oxygen to the PR fire, but if he says nothing, he neither challenges their accusations nor seems to care."
Meanwhile, according to reports, Meghan is also preparing for her own memoir after Harry’s Spare.
She is planning on leaving “no stone unturned” as she “contemplates” writing her tell-all.
