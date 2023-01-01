A representational image of border security forces of Pakistan and India seen during a parade ceremony at Bab-e-Azadi. — AFP/File

With the start of the year 2023, Pakistan and India on Sunday exchanged the annual lists of their nuclear installations and facilities through diplomatic channels.



The two countries are bound by the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, to inform each other of their "nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on 1st January of each calendar year".

The agreement was signed on December 31, 1988, and ratified on January 27, 1991.

As per a statement issued by Foreign Office (FO), in persuance of the Agreement, a list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

"Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs also handed over the list of India’s nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," the statement read.

This practice has been continuing since 1st January 1992.

Exchange of prisoners' lists

Meanwhile, the two countries also exchanged lists of prisoners in each other’s custody.

The simultaneous exchange of lists took place in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008, which requires the two countries to exchange the lists of individuals from each of them held prisoners in the other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year.

"The Government of Pakistan shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 705 Indian prisoners detained in Pakistan, including 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen. the Indian Government also shared with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi a list of 434 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 339 civilian prisoners and 95 fishermen," another statement issued by the FO read.

It further stated that Pakistan also requested Indian authorities for early release and repatriation of its 51 civilian prisoners and 94 fishermen, who have completed their respective sentences, and their national status stands confirmed.

Moreover, a request for a grant of consular access to the missing defence personnel of 1965 and 1971 wars, and special consular access to 56 civil prisoners has also been made.