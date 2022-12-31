Tom Pelphrey expresses his feelings over the death of his character in 'Ozark'

Tom Pelphrey discussed the loss of his Ozark character Ben Davis and revealed that he was saddened and upset by the character's passing, according to Fox News.



Tom said that he had an amazing experience while working on Ozark and the show will always have a special place in his heart. He added that he is grateful for the experience but he got very upset over the death of his character in the show.

Tom said, "Ozark was one of those jobs where all that happened. It will always hold this special place in my heart. Very grateful for that experience.”

He further added, "I remember reading that script and being so moved and upset as just sort of an audience member of, ‘Oh, this is really tragic, but it’s also the only way this could end.’ You know, like, yeah, it’s perfect. It’s sad and this is totally right.”

Tom Pelphrey earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series for his part in Ozark.