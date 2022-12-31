Olivia Wilde appears in high spirits ahead of New Year

Olivia Wilde appeared in high spirits ahead of new year as she hit the shops in Paris during her New Year break in Europe on Saturday.

The actress and director, 38, cut a sober figure in a grey roll-neck jumper and high-waisted light denim jeans for the outing.

It comes as Wilde is reportedly still trying to heal from her 'difficult' split from pop star Harry Styles, 28.

Olivia wrapped up warm in a black leather jacket with a shearling lining as she left CELINE with her luxury purchases.

She completed her look with shiny chunky boots and toted a small black bag while wearing her honey tresses in loose waves.

This comes amid claims actress Olivia has been sad after her breakup with superstar Harry. The couple dated for 19 months before they split in November.

Styles and Wilde were rumored to have started dating after she directed him in her second feature film, Don't Worry Darling.

The former couple had their first public outing at the wedding of Styles' agent in January 2021.

The Rush star recently went on a vacation with her friends to help her move on from Styles.

A source told US Weekly: 'Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup. Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress.'

On the other hand, the former One Direction member was at the end of the residency leg of his tour and finished up his final nights at The Forum in Los Angeles.



