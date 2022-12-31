Ciara spotted sledding and dancing in the snow with kids during winter getaway

Ciara shared all the fun she had during winter getaway with kids, on her Instagram story.

On Friday December 30, Ciara shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story, of her sledding with daughter Sienna Princess and son Future Zahir.

According to People, neither her husband, Russell Wilson, or their youngest son, Win Harrison, 2, were seen in the outing.

The clip shared on her story, show Ciara soaring down a snowy hill alongside her two children.

One clip features Ciara's oldest son, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Future, racing in matching red sleds and laughing when they nearly run into one another at the bottom of the hill, cited from People.

The 37 year old singer cut a stylish figure in a tan-colored ski suit with a white t-shirt underneath. Adding glam to her outfit, she wore furry Moncler snow boots, fluffy white mittens and several gold bracelets.

"When ya cold just put some pressure on it," the Lose Control singer captioned a dancing video, which features her striding in the show in a black leotard, bomber jacket and black fur trapper hat with the same furry boots. "Snow Day But Make it Fashion," she wrote with the video.



