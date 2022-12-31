Celebrities who got divorced in 2022

Celebrities divorces throughout 2022

It has been quite a year for everyone, but for the entertainment industry globally, it has been a year to remember. Besides all the hits the industry generated this year, there have been a fair share of heartbreaks and separations between some of our favorite love birds. Following are some famous breakups audiences witnessed during season 22.

1. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

The couple who was married for almost 13 years called it quits. Supermodel Gisele was seen pressuring Tom to leave football. She reportedly stopped cheering for husband as well and by the end of the year, she filed a divorce appeal in court.

2. Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan

Feroze Khan, who recently won LSA Best Actor Viewers Choice Award for his drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat, was accused of domestic violence by wife Aliza Sultan. She filed a divorce case back in mid September. As of recent proceedings, Feroze got custody of his son Sultan.

3. Miguel and Nazanin Mandi

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi were highschool sweethearts and they called it quits after three years of marriage. The exact reason is still not known but it left fans heartbroken.

4. Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear were married for three years. The news of their separation began surfacing soon after Emily was spotted without a wedding ring. Later, through news sources it was confirmed that the two of them are not together anymore.

5. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa

After being married for almost 16 years, the couple decided to call it quits in January. They announced their separation through an Instagram post which said, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage."