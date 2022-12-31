'No ban on pillion riding in Karachi,' says Sharjeel Memon

A man rides a motorcycle while another sits back. — PPI/Files

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inaam Memon said Saturday that there is no ban on pillion riding in Karachi on New Year's Eve. People

"There is no ban on pillion riding on bikes in Karachi. People may celebrate," the information minister said in a tweet.



However, he requested the people to refrain from areal firing, roadblocks, and one-wheeling, saying people's security is their utmost priority.

The provincial minister's statement refutes the notification issued by Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal a day earlier that imposed a complete ban on carrying and display of arms, aerial firing, firecrackers, and pillion riding of motorcycles or scooters.

The administration warned of strict action against those found violating the ban in the metropolitan.

The notification issued by the Karachi commissioner read: “On this night, a large number of youngsters from different areas of the city will move to Seaview on motorcycles and cars, which create traffic jams and inconvenience to the residents of the area."

Secuirty in capital

Meanwhile, the government tightened security measures in the federal capital after deploying an extra contingent of Islamabad Police and Frontier Corps on checkposts ahead of New Year's Eve.



Police said 1,000 FC personnel had been deployed to assist the federal capital’s police.

“FC personnel will also be deployed at checkposts on 25 spots in Islamabad,” the police stated.

It added that the e-checkposts have been set up at different locations across the federal capital, given security, and will be monitored through Safe City.