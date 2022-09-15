Sindh govt bans pillion riding, imposes Section 144 on account of Chehlum

KARACHI: To ensure security and prevent untoward situations ahead of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain's (RA), the Sindh government announced to ban pillion riding and impose Section 144 across the province on September 16 and 17, 2022 ((19 and 20 of Safar, respectively).
According to the provincial home department's notification, the measure has been taken to prevent "attacks by miscreants" on religious processions by "various means".
The government has, therefore, imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
However, journalists, persons with disabilities, the elderly, women, personnel of security institutions, and children will remain exempt from the prohibition, the notification read.
In addition to this, the national flag carrier has announced a whopping 22% discount for students travelling to China
As per revised schedule, local body elections would be held on October 23 in all the districts of Karachi division
Communities across various Meta-owned platforms have raised more than a million dollars to help affectees
"Monsoon currents are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country during next 24 to 48 hours,” says PMD
"Infectious diseases are spreading in the flood-affected areas. Controlling the outbreak is crucial," says PM Shehbaz
Imran Khan records his statement before the JIT at the SSP office in Islamabad