Sindh govt bans pillion riding, imposes Section 144 on account of Chehlum

KARACHI: To ensure security and prevent untoward situations ahead of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain's (RA), the Sindh government announced to ban pillion riding and impose Section 144 across the province on September 16 and 17, 2022 ((19 and 20 of Safar, respectively).

According to the provincial home department's notification, the measure has been taken to prevent "attacks by miscreants" on religious processions by "various means".

The government has, therefore, imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

However, journalists, persons with disabilities, the elderly, women, personnel of security institutions, and children will remain exempt from the prohibition, the notification read.