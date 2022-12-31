Three youngsters to be inducted to Pak squad for second Test against NZ

Haseebullah Khan celebrates after scoring a century — ICC

KARACHI: To provide youngsters with international exposure and understand the dressing room environment during a five-day match, the Pakistan cricket selection committee has invited a new batch of three youngsters to share a dressing room with the Pakistan Test squad during the second Test in Karachi.

Sources have confirmed that batters Haseebullah and Saim Ayub and fast bowler Ihsanullah have been invited to share a dressing room with players during the second Test.

In the first Test, the selectors invited Basit Ali, Arafat Minhas, and M. Zeeshan to share a dressing room and get exposure.

Haseeb and Saiyum are the two leading run scorers of the ongoing Pakistan Cup. Baluchistan’s Haseeb has scored 504 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50.40, while Sindh’s Saim Ayub has amassed 461 runs from an equal number of innings. KP’s 20-year-old fast bowler, Ihsanullah, has 24 wickets in 10 games.

The trio also has good numbers in Quaid e Azam Trophy, where Saim Ayub scored 516 runs while Haseeb scored 416 runs. Ihsanullah got 22 wickets in 7 first-class games this season.

Shahid Afridi, the interim chief selector, said this is being done to provide youngsters with an experience of the dressing room environment and understand game strategy.

“It is important for youngsters to share a dressing room with top players and learn from their game,” Afridi had said.

The selection committee believes that youngsters need to stay aligned with longer format games as most youngsters are more focused on T20 only.

A source in the selection committee said that Afridi and his team want this practice adopted so players can feel the essence of Test Cricket.