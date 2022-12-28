Pak vs NZ ODIs: PCB names 22 probables, including Sharjeel Khan

Pakistan’s Sharjeel Khan in action in this AFP file image.

KARACHI: The interim selection committee under the chairmanship of Shahid Khan Afridi has named 22 probables for the home ODI series against England.

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said Sharjeel, who last featured in an ODI back in 2017, was named among the probables who will be available for selection.

Shan Masood, who last played an ODI back in 2019, has also been named among the probables.

On the other hand, six uncapped players including Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Ihsanullah, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram and Tayyab Tahir were also named among the probables.

Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi (injured) and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the squad for the ODI series against the Netherlands, have not been named.

The team for the series will be announced after the conclusion of the ongoing Pakistan Cup. The 50-overs domestic tournament will end on January 5 in Karachi.

Probables

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan and Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain