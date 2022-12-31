 
Saturday December 31, 2022
Netflix: Here's the list of brand new shows coming in 2023

By Web Desk
December 31, 2022
Netflix is all set to release brand new shows to entertain its audience in various genres for 2023.

Here's the list of Netflix original shows set to debut in next year:

Every Netflix Original Shows Coming in 2023

  • Man in Full
  • Avatar: The Last Airbender
  • Bodkin / On Record
  • Boy Swallows Universe
  • Conan the Barbarian
  • Freeridge
  • Horizon
  • Kings of America
  • Lockwood & Co.
  • Millarworld Series
  • My Life With The Walter Boys
  • Obliterated
  • One Piece
  • Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  • Something is Killing the Children
  • SUPACELL
  • The Abandons
  • The Decameron
  • The Fall of the House of Usher
  • The Gentlemen
  • The Night Agent
  • The Three-Body Problem
  • The Vince Staples Show
  • Utap / FUBAR
  • XO, Kitty

Shows Coming in 2023 and Beyond:

  • 12 Scars
  • A Chorus Line
  • American Primeval
  • All The Light We Cannot See
  • Assassin’s Creed
  • Baby Reindeer
  • Black Rabbit
  • Blue Eye Samurai
  • Bodies
  • Captain Fall
  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • CoComelon Lane
  • Confessions on the 7:45
  • Damage
  • Death Note
  • Mech Cadets
  • Mulligan
  • Dad the Bounty Hunter Neon
  • No Good Deed
  • Not Quite Narwhal
  • One Day
  • Palomino
  • Poindexter
  • Programmed
  • The Residence
  • The Seven Deaths of Evelyn
  • The Talisman
  • The Warmth of Other Suns Tombraider
  • Transatlantic
  • Treason
  • Twilight of the Gods
  • Untitled Jane Lynch Series
  • Untitled Los Angeles Lakers
  • Untitled Stranger Things Spin-off
  • Unstable
  • Watergate
  • Wellmania .
  • White Stork
  • Recursion
  • Shiksa 