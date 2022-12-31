Bob Penny death: ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ star dies on Christmas Day

Bob Penny, who appeared in movies Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, has died on Sunday, Christmas Day. He was 87.
Penny's cause of death was not revealed in an online obituary shared by the Laughlin Service Funeral Home.
Born in 1935, the Alabama native appeared in more than 30 films and television shows throughout his career as an actor.
Additional credits on Penny’s acting profile included; Fried Green Tomatoes, When Will I Be Loved, Mississippi Burning, My Cousin Vinny and The Legend of Bagger Vance, as well as seven episodes of the TV series In the Heat of the Night.
Prior to acting, Penny spent the majority of his early days as a professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he taught poetry and English.
Penny retired after 32 years in education in 1990 to focus on his acting career.
The late veteran actor is survived by his brother, William Earl Penny (Betty), his sister, Jean Marion Yount.
