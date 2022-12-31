King Charles III has ‘most concerning’ forecast for 2023

King Charles III has a tough here ahead of him, packed with ‘crazy energy’, as an astrologer predicted 'unpredictability' for the new monarch in 2023.

During his conversation with Express, astrologer Gahl Eden Sasson made predictions about the Royal Family in the new year.

According to the Kabbalist, King Charles III has the "most concerning" forecast which has to do with his coronation date, i.e. May 6.

He said that it is a lunar eclipse, which will have "unpredictability" and a "crazy energy".

He said: "They also chose to do it in Mercury Retrograde, which means there could be a lot of issues with coordination and there could be a lot of glitches.

"I don't know why they're not using common sense because Mercury Retrograde is the worst time to start anything, let alone a coronation.

"Also, King Charles is a Scorpio meaning his sign is going to be opposite to the sun, meaning that there are going to be some kind of challenges physically and emotionally around that time for him,” Gahl added.