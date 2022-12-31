Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gaining glow of 'cultural leaders' of world

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to be seen as heroes amongst public.

Royal expert Eric Schiffer told the Daily Star that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have greater plans behind their Netflix documentary.

"Harry and Meghan are cleverly honouring great leaders to align their brands.

"The master plan is to gain the glow of great cultural leaders and benefit from the position they hold in the minds and hearts of the people.

"But many will see this strategy by Harry and Meghan as a smug con job, powered by attention-seeking desperation for their ultimate desire to be saluted as heroes under the guise of honouring great leaders.

"This is likely to be a giant bomb for Netflix," he noted.