Will Mohammad Amir withdraw retirement?

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir said Friday he is willing to play for the national side "if God wills", but won't be taking his retirement back anytime soon.

Amir retired from international cricket in 2020 citing "injustice" by then-head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

While training at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore — after taking permission from the chairman of the newly appointed Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Najam Sethi — the veteran left-arm pacer said that he was preparing for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

"As I wanted to train before the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), I asked for permission to train at the NHPC from Najam Sethi, who thankfully allowed me to play here," said Amir.

"I haven't thought about withdrawing my retirement as I am only focused on Pakistan Super League (PSL) now. If God wills, Mohammad Amir will play for Pakistan again," he added.

Earlier, sources had confirmed Geo News that if the ex-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had resigned, then Amir was expected to come out of retirement.

Amir didn't take back his retirement due to Raja's tough stance and no-tolerance policy regarding fixers.

The pacer had stated that he would take back his retirement after the departure of the then coaches, Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq.

It is worth mentioning here that on August 28, 2010, Amir's exciting young career came to an abrupt halt when he was caught bowling deliberate no-balls at Lord's, set up by a British newspaper sting.

The 18-year-old, his new-ball partner Mohammad Asif, and Pakistan captain Salman Butt were banned from cricket for five years and handed jail sentences.

Amir, by far the youngest of the three, received widespread sympathy and he was granted a return to international cricket in 2016.

Amir represented Pakistan in 26 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is.

Now that Raja has been dismissed and considering his good relations with Sethi, the 30-year-old pacer might make a return to the national side.

It must be noted that Pakistan's former cricket chief Ramiz Raja was sacked just days after the national team suffered a humiliating first-ever 3-0 home series whitewash at the hands of England, according to a government notice.

But a change had been on the cards since April, when Imran Khan — a former national captain — was ousted as prime minister and replaced by Shehbaz Sharif.

Raja, a member of Khan's 1992 World Cup-winning side, was appointed chairman of the PCB in September last year.