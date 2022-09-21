Former cricketer Mohammad Amir blessed with daughter

Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir shared his daughter's photo on social media. — Instagram/@official.mamir/ICC/File

LAHORE: Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir on Wednesday was blessed with a daughter.



The cricketer is already a father to two daughters and is now blessed with a third one.

The former fast bowler took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans and followers on the social media app.

"Alhamdulillah, we are blessed with a baby girl Ayra Amir," the cricketer wrote, sharing a photograph of his newborn daughter on the photo-sharing app.

The cricketer was showered with congratulatory comments under his post which garnered over 25,000 likes within an hour.

"Ma shaa Allah Mubarak hope the both wife and baby are fine," one follower wrote.

"mashaAllah bhot pyri ha ap ko bhot bhot Mubarak ho," a fan commented, complimenting Amir's newborn baby.

Another fan stated, "Third one Ma sha ALLAH congratulations."