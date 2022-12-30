Nina Dobrev and Shaun White relish a sunny getaway in Mexico with their families

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White got their families together in winter sunny getaway in Mexico.



On Thursday, December 29, Nina Dobrev and Saun White took to their respective Instagram handles to share a slew of pictures with their families enjoying in Mexico.

According to People, The couple showed off a boating excursion alongside Shaun's parents Roger and Cathy White, plus his siblings Kari White Bodman and Jesse White with their spouses and children.

Nina's parents, Michaela and Kamen Dobrev were also present in the enjoyable trip.



Shaun captioned his post, "Mexico," with a red heart and a whale emoji, while the Vampire Diaries actress, left three emojis in her post.

Many snaps showed the families posing in a mesmerising background of deep-blue water and a clear sky, doing flips off the boat, sunbathing and more. In one video, a whale could be seen breaking the surface.

Nina's post:





Shaun's post:







