Holly Willoughby puts on stylish display in sequin jumpsuit 

Holly Willoughby put on a stylish display in a dazzling sequin jumpsuit as she geared up for New Year's Eve celebrations.
She's taking a break from This Morning over the festive season.
The presenter, 41, turned heads as she held her toned arms up while her fingers ruffled through her disheveled blonde tresses, for the edgy snap posted to her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon's Instagram.
Holly showed off her incredible physique in the shimmering red and pink tone number, which featured one-shoulder.
The TV host opted for a simple make-up look and accessorised with a simple, delicate gold bracelet.
The gorgeous image was captioned: 'NYE is approaching!' before promoting a guide on the Wylde Moon website promising to show how to create 'easy new hairstyles that have something extra special'.
The sizzling snap comes after Holly stifled her laughter as Father Christmas made a very X-rated joke during This Morning's Christmas Day episode.
Vanessa Hudgens is still in her Christmas spirit with boyfriend Cole Tucker
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood died in London at the age of 81
Pete Davidson handling Emily Ratajkowski split ‘just fine,’ source
Luv Sinha takes a jab on Bollywood for playing favorites
King Charles first cousin, Maximilian, Margrave of Baden, has died at the age of 89 in Germany
Selena Gomez to celebrate New Year with pals Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, report