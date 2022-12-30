Holly Willoughby puts on stylish display in sequin jumpsuit

Holly Willoughby put on a stylish display in a dazzling sequin jumpsuit as she geared up for New Year's Eve celebrations.



She's taking a break from This Morning over the festive season.



The presenter, 41, turned heads as she held her toned arms up while her fingers ruffled through her disheveled blonde tresses, for the edgy snap posted to her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon's Instagram.

Holly showed off her incredible physique in the shimmering red and pink tone number, which featured one-shoulder.

The TV host opted for a simple make-up look and accessorised with a simple, delicate gold bracelet.

The gorgeous image was captioned: 'NYE is approaching!' before promoting a guide on the Wylde Moon website promising to show how to create 'easy new hairstyles that have something extra special'.

The sizzling snap comes after Holly stifled her laughter as Father Christmas made a very X-rated joke during This Morning's Christmas Day episode.



