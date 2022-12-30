Victoria Lamas' father break down daughter’s feelings for Leonardo DiCaprio

Victoria Lamas’ outing with Leonardo DiCaprio has attracted a lot of attention and her dad has just stepped forward to address some of those emotions.

For those unversed, the pair was recently spotted around West Hollywood, just last week, and according to claims by Lamas’ father, Victoria seemed ‘very smitten’ with the actor.

These admissions have been made to the New York Post and feature first-hand accounts by her dad, Lorenzo Lamas, regarding the recent media attention.

Mr Lorenzo started by admitting, “I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I'm not sure of the circumstances, but that's what she told me.”

“I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts,”

“And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she's very young.”

During the course of his chat with the outlet, Mr Lorenzo did clear the air and explain, “She's fond of him, obviously. But they're not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad.”

“It'd be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they're dating and they're not.”