Andrew Tate reportedly arrested in Romania

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were reportedly arrested in a raid on their residence.

The raid was reportedly carried out in connection with an investigation into the abduction of two girls.

Reports sad that the raid was conducted by the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism.

The reports said Tate and his brother were in police custody after their house was raided in connection with the alleged abduction of two girls.

A clip doing the rounds on social media showed Tate being led out of the villa in police custody.

No further details were available about the raid and the charges against the duo which led to their alleged arrest.

A private broadcaster reported that the authorities have focused attention on a number of luxury vehicles at the residence.

It said that a police trailer was on-site, possibly to uplift one or multiple vehicles.

The home of a former policewoman was also raided in relation to the investigation.

The raids came months after Andrew Tate faced allegations of human trafficking in Romania.

Quoting Tate, dexerto.com reported the issues arose from a swatting incident.

"I was not arrested. What happened is I suffered from a case of swatting. It’s very popular with people who are large on the internet," he was quoted as saying.

“[Police] turned up, they investigated, they realized nobody was in the house against their will, there was no crime committed […] we had to go to the police station for 45 minutes for pieces of paper, we filled them in and we were let go.”