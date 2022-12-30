Meghan Markle Prince Harry won't be quiet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received fresh backlash during a famous TV program.

There are speculations that Prince Harry's memoir may shed some light on the reported fallout between the two brothers and their wives.



Broadcaster Tom Swarbrick and royal expert Camilla Tominey discussed The Duke's upcoming biography, Spare, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on "This Morning".



Sharing her thoughts on Harry's highly-anticipated book, which is set to hit shelves in January, royal commentator Camilla suggested it was time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “be quiet”.

She said: "It’s going to be a compelling read just to have his version events of growing up, of the paparazzi, his mother’s death, of walking behind the coffin."

Interrupting, Holly said: "[His version of events] of growing up in the Royal Family without throwing anyone under the bus. That’s what I think it’s going to be."

"I wouldn’t mind reading the inside story from his voice on meeting Meghan," Camilla continued.

"Is he going to flesh out a little bit as to why these two couples fell out so spectacularly?" She asked.

"That could be damaging for the Prince and Princess of Wales. I bet there’s going to be an attack on the so-called men in the grey suits in the palace. There is going to be an enormous attack on the media making their lie a misery," according to Camilla.

Tom suggested: "Maybe there needs to be an attack on the institution, not an attack, but at least a correction. We don’t know what it’s like in there," he said as Holly clarified he was referring to the Royal Family.