Mick Jagger's ex Luciana Gimenez makes jaws drop with sizzling snaps

Mick Jagger's ex Luciana Gimenez dropped jaws with her breathtaking pictures in a bold all-black ensemble as she posed during a stroll in Bahia in Brazil on Wednesday.



She previously dated the Rolling Stones frontman in the late 1990s.



The former model, 52, exuded confidence as she put on a stylish display in a racy sheer cut-out dress as she enjoyed a stroll in the South American sunshine.

Donning a barely-there black bikini, Luciana showcased her endless pins in the skimpy black sheer dress teamed with colourful flat sandals.

The fashion star had her raven locks pulled into tight braids, and finished her look with a statement red lip.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Luciana used to perform as 'queen of drums' for The Rolling Stones more than a decade ago.

She famously had an affair with Mick behind his then partner Jerry Hall's back - resulting in the birth of their son Lucas in 1999.

Luciana discovered that she was pregnant with Mick's child in 1998 after an eight-month affair, which resulted in Jerry and Mick's 22-year relationship breakdown.