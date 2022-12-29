Kareena Kapoor Khan twins with hubby Saif Ali Khan in black

Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with Beau Saif Ali Khan on vacations

Kareena Kapoor Khan takes to her Instagram and shares a picture of herself posing with husband and kids. She looks comfy and stunning as she stares into the eye of camera.





Kareena alongside Saif, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan pose for the camera. The entire family is at Switzerland, they are making the most of the time they have together. Fans are reacting to their adorable photo.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012, they had their first child in 2016 and the second one in 2021. This is Saif’s second marriage and he was previously married to Amrita Singh. Recently Kareena and Saif were seen celebrating a birthday party of Taimur who turned six recently.