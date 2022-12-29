Emma Heming drops heartfelt video of old romantic trip with Bruce Willis

Emma Heming drops heartfelt video of old romantic trip with hubby Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Willis shared a sweet throwback video her romantic ski trip with then-boyfriend Bruce Willis 15 years ago.

The Perfect Stranger actor took to Instagram to share the adorable throwback video from the time she fell “head over heels” in love with The Sixth Sense actor.

“It was that winter, 15 years ago,” Emma captioned the video. “I fell head of over heels in love with him. #loveofmylife.”

The video features Bruce and Emma enjoying their time in the snowy mountains during initial days of their romance.



Bruce could be seen wearing different ski coats and caps as laughed around and recorded his and now-wife Emma’s special moments.

This comes after Bruce’s family members revealed the actor has retired from acting after being diagnosed with a degenerative brain disorder, Aphasia.

Following this, an insider spilled to Radar Online that Bruce has revised his will which mentions that most of his money will go to his current wife Emma and their daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.