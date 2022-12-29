Shreyas Talpade talks about choosing a thriller after back to back comedies

Shreyas Talpade has done back to back comedies and established his image as a comic actor. He is known for Golmaal Retunrs, Housefull One and Housefull Two. Now as he moves on to thrillers, he is pretty excited to try his hands on a new genre.
Discussing his plans, he said, “I am doing a couple of thrillers right now. Earlier, I was known only for comedy. What has happened, especially after Kaun Pravin Tambe? and Pushpa - The Rise (2021; he dubbed for actor Allu Arjun’s character for the Hindi version) is that people see me in a different light now. Apart from thrillers, I am also shooting for a love story. I am giving it my best and hoping for the best,”
He further added, “There were times when I did certain films for friends and seniors. But my heart was not in them. Those movies either didn’t work, or if they worked, they didn’t do much for me, career-wise.” He also said that now he sign films carefully and does his best.
He concluded, “I think every film is a new film. People look forward to your work when you have done well and they expect more from you. I have to make more efforts and ensure that I entertain more with each film I do.”
