Bella Thorne reflects on almost being fired from Disney for wearing skimpy clothes

Bella Thorne has revealed that Disney channel almost fired her for wearing a bikini at the beach when she was only 14.

Thorne, 25, was a significant part of Disney channel for years, but the Shake It Up star apparently almost lost her job when she was 14.

During Tuesday’s episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low With EmRata podcast, Thorne opened up on many instances where she felt she was sexualized as a young girl.

"One time I almost got fired off the Disney Channel because I was 14, and I wore a two-piece on the beach," Thorne said.

"This stylist that I was hanging out with put this chain on me that’s, like, a body chain. I don’t know? I don’t care. There was a fan, they got a photo of me on the beach. I almost got fired. It was all over the media, it was literally viral in that time. It was, ‘How dare this little girl do this? This is so disgusting.'"

Thorne further explained that people were "putting Disney under pressure" to fire her, but ultimately they didn’t. “They were like, ‘Hey, we’re getting a lot of heat for this. Everyone’s getting heat for this because you’re in a bikini on a beach, so she needs to make sure she goes out in boy shorts and a loose t-shirt next time she’s at the beach.'"