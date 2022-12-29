Hailey Bieber drops jaws in gorgeous cocktail dress

Hailey Bieber dropped jaws as she unveiled one of her gorgeous looks from the 2022 on social media.
The model, 26, debuted a look from her drafts on TikTok on Tuesday evening and fans cannot stop gushing over her glam makeover.
Hailey donned a stunning silk green dress by Vivienne Westwood from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
She looked incredible in the silky minidress with a plunging neckline and off-the-shoulder design that fitted her figure perfectly.
The outfit also had a lengthy tassel in the front and a flowy skirt with built-in shorts, keeping the model’s toned legs on display.
Hailey had her hair pulled up into a ponytail, with strands falling down on the sides of her face. She accessorized her look with gold earrings, and twirled around on a pop song played over the clip.
The runway queen captioned the video, “from the drafts [Christmas tree emoticon].”
The Rhode Skin founder also treated fans with a year-in-review posts, shared on her Instagram Stories. The 2022 highlights featured her adorable moments with husband Justin Bieber.
